Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are hospitalised in Nanavati Hospital's isolation ward after they tested positive for COVID-19. Now, as per the hospital officials, both the actors are stable and Abhishek will be discharged soon. It even stated that they do not need 'aggressive treatment'. Speaking to PTI, a hospital official said, "They both are in the (isolation) ward and are clinically stable. At present, they do not require aggressive treatment. They are okay with the first line of medication. They are being given supportive therapy. Their vitals and appetite are fine."

A hospital source said, "Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are stable and responding well to treatment. They will have to be in hospital for at least seven days.'

On Sunday morning, the hospital released a statement stating that both are 'stable with mild symptoms'.

Apart from Amitabh and Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for coronavirus and have home-quarantined themselves. Their bungalow Jalsa has been sanitised and it has been declared a ‘containment zone’.

On Sunday, Abhishek confirmed that he and his father will remain in the hospital till doctors advice otherwise. He tweeted, “My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!”

Acrross the four bungalows of Bachchans, 26 staff members have tested negative for coronavirus. BMC has traced 54 contacts which are the close contacts of the Bachchans. They even traced people who came in contact with Abhishek, when he travelled to the dubbing studio for his latest web series Breathe: Into The Shadow. Out of 54 contacts, 25 were tested and 28 have been asked to home-quarantine themselves.