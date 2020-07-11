Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. The actor took to Twitter to announce that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 and other members of the family are also being tested for the same. The megastar wrote, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !” (sic) Also Read - KBC 12 to be Delayed? Amitabh Bachchan Unable to Shoot Because of Govt's 'Above 65' Rule

The hospital sources confirmed that the actor is stable. Earlier, at the time of publishing this copy, the news reports suggested that the actor was tested negative for the virus and was admitted for a regular health checkup. The news of Bachchan being infected with the virus spread like a wildfire and became a top trend within a few minutes. As we write this, the social media users have already made this a top trend on Twitter with people wishing for his speedy recovery. The entire film fraternity also took to Twitter to send good wishes for his recovery and the well-being of the entire family.

More details are awaited.

Note: This copy has been updated after Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet. Earlier, the reports suggested that he was tested negative for the coronavirus.