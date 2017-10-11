Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: There is no doubt that Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest and most loved actors in the history of the Bollywood industry, and the megastar has an elaborate lineup of films in his kitty currently. Senior Bachchan has won many hearts with his charming personality, signature style, and the icon that he is across the country. Bachchan’s fan-following is in millions and therefore, on his birthday, we have brought a few facts to challenge those claims themselves to be the biggest fans of the celebrated actor. You can’t be a true Amitabh Bachchan fan if the following facts are new for you. Yes, on the 79th birthday, we have listed down 10 facts about Big B that have probably escaped your notice. Check them out:Also Read - KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan in Shock After Contestant Chirag Mandot Talks About Brother's Murder

While filming the movie “Khuda Gawah” in Afghanistan, the then President of Afghanistan, provided protection to Bachchan with nearly half of the country’s air force. The movie Khuda Gawah, is one of the most-watched Indian films to date in the history of Afghanistan. Big B carried the Olympic torch on July 27, 2012, during the last leg of its relay, in London’s Southwark. At one point in his life, before starting his acting career, Mr Bachchan contemplated serving the Indian Air Force. However, he had always wanted to be an engineer. Bachchan’s real-life near-death accident on the sets of Coolie, the actor lost a lot of blood and received 60 bottles of blood from 200 donors. Unfortunately, one of the donors was carrying the Hepatitis B virus. It was only in the year 2000, that he discovered the virus, which resulted in cirrhosis of the liver. This incident led to him raising awareness about the Hepatitis B vaccine. The cast and crew of his first big hit Zanjeer, had decided to go abroad if the movie becomes a successful hit. After the film’s success, he had to go along with his co-star Jaya Bhaduri, whom he was going to marry. However, his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, a well-known Indian poet, denied approval since it was his first trip with Bhaduri. His father asked him to first marry Jaya Bhaduri before they left the country. Big B happens to be the very first Indian actor to be paid over the remuneration of 1 Crore INR for films. In fact, he was the only star till the 1990s to have been paid in crores. Amitabh Bachchan has a passion for collecting watches and is also known to never wear a watch twice. Mr Bachchan also happens to be ambidextrous! He can write with both his left and his right hand equally well. His actual surname was Shrivastava. Amitabh Shrivastava just doesn’t have the same ring to it, does it? Big B is not only a vegetarian but also has never drunk alcohol!

How many of these were you aware of? Tell us in the comment section below as we bid a very happy 79th to our favourite Bollywood actor, Amitabh Bachchan!