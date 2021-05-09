Delhi: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has contributed Rs 2 crore for the Covid-19 care facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara in Delhi, which is scheduled to open on Monday. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Sikhs are Legendary, Salute To Their Service’. These were the words of Amitabh Bachchan when he contributed Rs 2 crore to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Feels She Will Not Last More Than a Week After Instagram Deletes Her Post Threatening To Demolish Covid-19

He further added that the actor also made sure that oxygen concentrators from abroad reached Covid care centre. He said, “While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this facility.” Also Read - Delhi CM Kejriwal Urges Centre For Increase in Monthly Vaccine Supplies During May to July

The facility at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara will open on Monday and will have 300 beds, oxygen concentrators, doctors, paramedics, and ambulances. All the services will be provided to patients free of cost. Also Read - Bhopal Lockdown News: Corona Curfew Extended Till May 17 Amid COVID Spike. Details Here

“Sikhs are Legendary

सिखों की सेवा को सलाम”

These were the words of @SrBachchan Ji when he contributed ₹2 Cr to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Covid Care Facility While Delhi was grappling for Oxygen, Amitabh Ji called me almost daily to enquire about the progress of this Facility@ANI pic.twitter.com/ysOccz28Fl — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) May 9, 2021

Meanwhile, last year Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised along with Abhishek Bachchan after they contracted the deadly virus. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan was also tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund, and Mayday. He will also return to the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He also has The Intern co-starring Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.