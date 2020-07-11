Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for the coronavirus. The legendary actor is admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. Now, as reported by various channels, he is stable and there’s nothing to worry about. Bachchan’s family members – wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Aaradhya have already been tested for the virus and their reports are awaited. The actor’s staff has also undergone the test. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: Capital Witnesses Steep Decline in Active COVID-19 Cases

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to break the news of him contracting COVID-19. The actor informed everyone that he has contracted the virus and has been shifted to the hospital. Bachchan also urged people who had met him in the last 10 days to take the test and maintain safety.

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Before Bachchan broke the news himself, various media reports suggested that he was tested negative for the coronavirus. As soon as the news broke out, people took to social media to pray for his speedy recovery. The entire film fraternity also took to Twitter to wish him the best and pray for the health of the family.

May he get well soon!