Actor Amitabh Bachchan is back home after battling with COVID-19. However, he is ‘feeling bad’ for son Abhishek Bachchan, who is still at Nanavati Hospital. Taking to his official blog, he spoke about the heartening experience after the ‘mukti’ with coronavirus but a ‘sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care’. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Finally Beats Coronavirus, Tests Negative And Gets Discharged; Abhishek Bachchan Continues to be Admitted

He also opened up about his experience with the doctors and wrote, “The medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair .. assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well’ , when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan 'Bows Down' For His Late Friend Amar Singh in a Heartfelt Post After Politician's Demise

“When I had addressed them as ‘angels in white’ I had never imagined that I would be supine in their midst to savour their angelic presence, as they give us hope inspiration and the strength to fight .. they are quite quite remarkable .. my gratitude shall never fail for them. Feeling bad for Abhishek .. prayers he comes home soon”, he added.

On Sunday, the actor had announced that he has tested Covid-19 negative and was getting discharged, he wrote “I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine. Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day.”

T 3613 – I have tested CoVid- have been discharged. I am back home in solitary quarantine.

Grace of the Almighty, blessings of Ma Babuji, prayers & duas of near & dear & friends fans EF .. and the excellent care and nursing at Nanavati made it possible for me to see this day . pic.twitter.com/76jWbN5hvM — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2020

Big B’s granddaughter Aaradhya and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had tested negative for coronavirus earlier and were discharged from hospital.