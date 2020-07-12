Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to thank his well-wishers and fans for the love they have been showering on him and the entire Bachchan family after four members contracted COVID-19. The megastar took to Twitter on Sunday night at around 10 pm to make a lovely post expressing gratitude. His post read, “T3591 – … to them that have expressed their concern, their prayers and their wishes for Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya and me .. my unending gratitude and love ..वो सब जिन्होंने अपनी प्रार्थनाएँ अभिषेक, ऐश्वर्या आराध्या और मुझे , व्यक्त की हैं , मेरा हृदय पूर्वक आभार” (sic) Also Read - Vivek Oberoi Wishes Speedy Recovery For Aishwarya Rai And The Entire Bachchan Family

In another tweet, he mentioned that he can never reply to everyone individually but he’s eternally grateful to all who have been praying for the health of his family. Big B said that he was folding his hands in front of all. His tweet read, “It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection ..” (sic)

T 3592 – It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me ..

I put my hands together and say ..🙏

Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were tested positive for the coronavirus. While Big B and his son got admitted to the hospital on Sunday night itself, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were asked to quarantine at home. Earlier, in a tweet made on Sunday evening, Abhishek confirmed that his wife and daughter were quarantined at home and the rest of the family members including mom Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan among others were safe from the virus as of now.

It was in tweets made on Sunday night that both the actors announced their COVID-19 diagnosis and got admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. As the news broke in, the entire nation got together to pray for the Bachchan family. A special puja was organised at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple on July 12 by a group of priests where a special session of Mahamrityunjaye Jaap was held to seek the well-being of the Bachchan family from the diety. The priests even carried the photos of Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in their hands while conducting the puja.