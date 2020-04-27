Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and often keeps his fans entertained with his tweets, motivational videos, taking part in viral challenges and other internet content. This time, he tried to make light of the coronavirus situation but it did not go well with the netizens. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen of the Jury .. news of the hour .. BREAKING NEWS .. would you believe it ..A Bat , a चमगादर has come into my room .. in Jalsa .. on the 3rd floor .. in my Den .. badi mushkil se use bahar nikala .. Corona peecha chodh hi nahin raha.” (sic) Also Read - KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati to Come Back With New Season After Lockdown?

His fans then schooled him that the tweet is not in a good taste and Bats are not harmful. One user wrote, “Not in good taste sir. You have millions of followers. Still we don’t have exact process of human virus spillover. Demonising bat is last thing we want. Things we know for sure; They are pollinators. They help in pest control. Please revisit it.”

Another tweeted, “Sorry to hear this from a reputed personality. Bats are not harmful and there is no need to fear. Kindly understand that they did not spread the virus to human.The reason is still debated. By nature, most animals have got virus in their body. Pls read this.”

“We understand that you have a bit of humour in your tweet. But not all your followers will be able to understand that. We keep hearing that people have started to vilify this animal& some stray incidents of violent acts have already been reported.We already have enough to deal”, another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Big B took care of people at the Haji Ali Dargah and the Mahim Dargah by constantly working with the Haji Ali Dargah Trust and the Pir Makhdum Saheb Charitable Trust to provide food to those in need.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.