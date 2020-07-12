Amitabh Bachchan Health Update: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. Now, Public Relations Officer of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital said in a statement that the actor is admitted to the isolation unit and is stable now. A team of BMC will also arrive at Jalsa to sanitise Amitabh’s residence and as per the reports, the area might be tagged under containment zones. Also Read - Riddhima Kapoor Refutes Rumours of Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karan Johar Testing Covid-19 Positive, Says 'Stop Spreading Rumours'

After Amitabh, even his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. Both father and son have gone through rapid antigen testing. The results of the other members and staff of the Bachchans including Jaya Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be out today. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Tests Coronavirus Positive: Sachin Tendulkar to Yuvraj Singh, Indian Cricketers Pray For Big B's Speedy Recovery | SEE POSTS

Amitabh confirmed the news and tweeted, “I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !t.” (sic)

Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 11, 2020



According to Union Minister data, single-day increase of 27,114 cases on Saturday, COVID-19 tally past the eighth-mark, just four days after crossing the seven lakh cases in India.

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues for both father and son.