Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is back to work in Mumbai after lockdown like restrictions were eased in the city. He took to social media sharing a picture in which the megastar can be seen wearing a mask.

Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "7 am .. driving to work .. first day shooting after Lockdown 2.0 .. on with the PANGOLIN mask .. and the MANIFESTATION : every day in ever way things will get better and better and better (sic)."

On May 16, Big B took to social media sharing with his fans that he got the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Back then, he shared a picture and wrote, ”Doosra bhi ho gya, Covid wala, Cricket wala nahi. sorry sorry, that was a really bad one.” Amitabh got his first dose of vaccine on April 2. He talked about the same in his blog back then and wrote, “DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good, all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days.”

Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were all tested positive for coronavirus last year. First Amitabh and Abhishek were also admitted to the hospital followed by Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

On the work front, he will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund, and Mayday. He will also return to the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He also has The Intern co-starring Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.