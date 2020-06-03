Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary today. On the special occasion, Big B shared a hearty incident when his friends made a condition that if their film Zanjeer (1973) becomes a hit, then the couple along with few friends will go to London for the first time. When he informed his parents about his London trip, his father asked who is he going with and he said that before he goes, he must marry Jaya or else he can’t go. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: A Look at Their Evergreen Love Story

As he obeyed his father, he proposed Jaya for marriage and she said yes. He then approached her parents for approval and within a few days, the couple tied the knot on June 3, 1973 and on the same day, they left for London.

Taking to Instagram, he shared the collage picture from his wedding day and wrote, “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. ! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:



The couple is blessed with two children, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. After the wedding, Jaya left the industry at the peak of her career. Today, they stand strong as a couple. While Amitabh continues to rule Bollywood, Jaya is an actor-turned-politician. The couple is also proud grandparents.

Happy Wedding Anniversary!