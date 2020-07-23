Actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Thursday to clarify that he is still suffering from COVID-19 and has not been tested negative as various media reports claimed that he’s going to be discharged from the hospital after testing negative for the virus. Bachchan called out a report telecast by a national news channel and said that it was ‘incorrect’ and ‘fake’. The legendary star, who is admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for almost two weeks, was rumoured to have got tested negative for the virus on Thursday. It was reported that both he and his son, Abhishek Bachchan, who has also contracted the virus, could be discharged anytime. However, Big B denied this all. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan- Abhishek Bachchan's Health Update: The Duo Recovers From COVID-19, Likely to Get Discharged

His tweet simply read, “.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !!” (sic) Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Makes New Post From The Hospital, Writes About The Importance of 'Silence'

Four members of the Bachchan family including the megastar, his son, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, and granddaughter Aaradhya are currently being treated for the coronavirus at the hospital. Even though they are stable and recuperating well, they have not yet been tested negative for the virus. The rest of the family members – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids, Agastya and Navya Naveli, are quarantined at home for the next few days until the second round of test is conducted to ensure that they have not contracted the virus.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Bachchan made an interesting post in which he wrote about the importance of staying silent and not telling about your sorrows to people. In another post, he talked about religion and how prayer is a prayer irrespective of how it is offered in different religions.

Guess the fans will have to wait for a few more days until the family is declared COVID free!