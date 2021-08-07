Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria along with legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kailash Kher are coming together for reportedly ‘huge sources’. If reports are to be believed, the project is a fine amalgamation of legendary names from the industry alongside the current youth sensations. It will also mark the very first time that these names have come together for a project on such a platform.Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Semi-Finale: Karan Johar Compares Arunita Kanjilal to Lata Ji, Calls Her 'Suro Ki Rani'

Announcing the same, Dhamaka Records shared the first look of the project and wrote, “Doesn’t it feel like a Dhamakedar Friday today?! Let’s see the in you. Guess the artists🧐 in this frame and share your answers in the comments below. Terms and Conditions- Follow Dhamaka Records on Instagram. Click on the link in the bio to subscribe to our Youtube channel.- Guess the number and name of the artists in the frame.- Post a video on your Instagram story, singing OR dancing ( P.S – you can also do both ) and tag @dhamakarecords A lucky winner will be selected in our future song/production. (sic)” Also Read - Bomb Scare at Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow, CSMT, Byculla And Dadar Railway Stations; Security Beefed Up

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhamaka Records (@dhamakarecords)



Helmed by the young and dynamic, Priyaank Sharma, he has been the silent face behind this unique project. The cat is sure to be out of the bag soon, stay tuned here for more updates on this one! Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Is 'Playing With Pink' In Her Rs 6.5k Mini Dress