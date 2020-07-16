Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is being treated for the coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, made a strange post on social media last night. On Wednesday, the actor wrote about the kind of people one should stay away in life. The megastar, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, advised people to ‘save’ themselves from certain kinds of people. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek COVID-19 Health Update: 'They Are Responding Well to Treatment, Will Stay in Hospital For At Least 7 Days', Confirms Hospital Official

Bachchan wrote that those who have jealousy, dissatisfaction, anger, and doubts are the people who stay sad in life and therefore, one shall stay away from them. His tweet read, "T 3595 (i) – They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting .. those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness .. whenever possible save ourselves from such trend setters .." (sic)

T 3595 (i) –

They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting .. those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness .. whenever possible save ourselves from such trend setters .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2020

While some found Bachchan’s life lesson quite meaningful, some wondered if he was trying to hint at a problematic situation there. The actor and his family have been receiving a lot of love from all the corners in the country. Many have been wishing for their speedy recovery while some have also criticised the family for not taking enough precautions to protect themselves from the virus.

Big B and the three members of his family were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. While the two actors stay at the hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter have been quarantined at home. The rest of the family members including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and her kids Navya and Agastya have been tested negative for the virus as of now.