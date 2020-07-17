Actor Amitabh Bachchan and three other members of his family including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested positive for COVID-19. While Big B and Abhishek are receiving treatment at Nanavati hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, on the other hand, have been suggested home quarantine as of now. In between all of this, the legendary actor has tried to keep in constant touch with everyone on social media and has been sharing several posts. Also Read - Bakrid Prayers to be Offered at Home, Livestock Markets to Remain Shut: Maharashtra Govt

On Friday, Big B penned a thankful note for his well-wishers and fans for the love they have been showering on him and the entire Bachchan family. He shared a pic of him and Junior Bachchan and captioned the post as, "In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever 🙏".

In Amitabh’s previous post, he thanked medical staffs and doctors and dedicated a poem for them calling them god. He wrote, “Pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity.

T 3594 (i) – pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity … pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

Meanwhile, 26 staff members working at Bachchan’s bungalows have tested negative for coronavirus.