Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan's Bob Biswas trailer has impressed father Amitabh Bachchan. On Saturday, the megastar took to social media, shared the trailer of Abhishek's movie and mentioned that he is proud of his son. "I am proud to say you are my Son!.. BYCMJBBN .. !!" Big B wrote. Abhishek was also reacted to the same and wrote, "Love you, Pa. But, you'll always be the BIG B(ob) to us."

Love you, Pa. But, you’ll always be the BIG B(ob) to us. 💪🏽🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 20, 2021



The trailer of Bob Biswas was released on Friday. The movie revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas who featured originally in Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh, Ditipriya Roy and Tina Desai in key roles. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma and is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Bob Biswas will premiere on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021.

This is not the first time Amitabh Bachchan has revealed how impressed he is with his son Abhishek’s work. Even when Abhishek’s The Big Bull was released, Big B took to Twitter mentioning that he is proud of his son’s progress. ”WHTCTW .. well-done buddy .. pride of a Father .. when the Son starts wearing your shoes then he is no longer your son .. he is your friend .. so well done buddy!!,” Amitabh had written along with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the actor is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Apart from this, he will be next seen in Goodbye, Brahmastra. He also has The Great Man, Mayday, The Intern and Jhund in his pipeline.