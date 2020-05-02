Actor Amitabh Bachchan, like the rest of the country and people from the film industry, has not been able to come to accept how we lost two of our much-loved actors this week. The actor has been mourning the death of both Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor by writing on his blog and making social media posts. In his latest Instagram post, Bachchan shared a collage of his photos with both the late actors and reflected upon a common thought that’s being felt widely. He talked about how the grief of losing a younger celebrity seems graver than the death of an elder person. Also Read - Irrfan Khan's Wife Sutapa Sikdar Writes to Fans in an Emotionally Strong Post: "Life is Not Cinema And There Are no Retakes"

The legendary actor tried to comprehend this feeling and mentioned that maybe while mourning the death of a younger person, we are also expressing grief over the loss of opportunities and time that the person had received if he lived longer. The caption on his post read, “Bachchan wrote, “The death of an elder celebrity vs death of a younger .. the grief of the latter more intense than that of the former .. why ..? The younger more tragic

Why the loss of the young seems more tragic than that of the older .. Because you lament the loss of opportunity in the latter .. unrealised possibilities" (sic)

Bachchan has worked with both Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor in movies. While he collaborated with Irrfan on Piku (2015) that also featured Deepika Padukone in the lead, his pairing with Rishi in the role of best friends or brothers was seen in many movies including Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) and 102 Not Out (2018).

