Remembering Rishi Kapoor, actor and friend Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture where the late actor along with Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar are on the stage of an award show and probably lip-syncing the song 'Om Shanti Om' from his film Karz. Big B reveals that no one can lip-sync a song like him and his passion for films can be seen from his expressions.

Sharing the photo, Big B wrote, "No one but no one could lip-sync a song as perfectly as Rishi Kapoor .. just look at the passion in his expression .. !! Even at this age and at an event the genuineness .. simply unbeatable."

In the photo, Rishi can be seen sitting on the floor while Abhishek and Karan join him on the stage.

Take a look at the photo here:



Hours after Rishi’s demise on April 30, Amitabh wrote a long post speaking about his life and career. Sharing some fond memories, he spoke about his lip-syncing ability. He wrote, “When he spoke his lines, you believed every word of it .. there was never an alternative .. its genuineness was beyond question .. And there has never been any other, that could lip-sync a song as perfectly as he would .. never.”

He also spoke about Rishi’s walk that made him stand out in the crowd. “He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other”, Big B wrote.

Rishi Kapoor battled with cancer for two years and stayed in US for a year for its treatment. He breathed his last on April 30.