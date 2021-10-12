Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan’s father and veteran writer Salim Khan wished Amitabh Bachchan the best in the new innings of his life as he turned 79 on Monday. Khan, who has teamed up with Bachchan in over 10 films, said that this is the time for the legendary actor to live for himself and take retirement.Also Read - Uunchai: Parineeti Chopra Bags Sooraj Barjatya Film, Joins Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, Salim Khan said that Amitabh Bachchan has worked a lot and has achieved an unfathomable level of stardom, and therefore, he should now think of keeping his years to himself now. “Amitabh Bachchan should retire now. He has achieved all that he had to in this life. One should keep a few years of life for oneself as well. Amitabh Bachchan has played a brilliant inning professionally. He has done good work so he must free himself from the race. He must take a graceful retirement,” he said. Also Read - KBC 13: Fans Leave Amitabh Bachchan Emotional As They Recite Poems, Recreate His Iconic Looks | Watch

The father of five went on to talk about his days and schedule after retirement. Khan said that his circle doesn’t include anyone from the film industry and he’s living his life peacefully. The celebrated film writer added that one is supposed to learn and experiment in the initial years, fulfill responsibilities later, and then retire and start living for own self. “For example, my world is limited now. All the people I go on walks with are from non-filmy backgrounds,” he said. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture of His Fractured Toe as he Shoots KBC 13 Despite 'Excruciating Pain'

Salim Khan and Amitabh Bachchan first collaborated for Zanzeer that released in 1973. Their stunning resume of films includes Sholay, Deewar, Trishul, Don, Kaala Patthar, Majboor, and Dostana among others. Your thoughts on Bachchan retiring from work?