The 43-year-old Gulmohar tree that was planted by actor Amitabh Bachchan's parents – late Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan, fell off yesterday, on July 4 due to heavy rains in Mumbai. The legendary actor took to his blog and dedicated a post to the beautiful tree that remained with the family for a long time and held a significant place in their hearts. Bachchan recalled how the tree was a part of all kinds of celebrations and events that happened at their residence named Prateeksha.

The actor also revealed that his son Abhishek Bachchan got married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan under the fine shadow of this tree and the family always celebrated Holi and other special occasions around it. Bachchan went on to reveal how the tree was planted on the day they stepped into this house in the year 1976 and it kept spreading its beauty all these years.

A part of the actor's post read, ".. the children grew up around it .. as did the grandchildren .. their birthdays and the festivities of festivals all decorated this GulMohar beautiful tree, with its bright orange flowers that bloomed during the summer .. the children did get married just a few feet away from it .. and it stood guardian above them .. its branches bowed down with the weight of grief and sorrow when the elders passed away .. Babuji, Maa ji .. their prayer meet on the 13th and the 12th day after the passing all within its shadow of grief .. the holika .. the burning of the evil forces a day before the celebrations of Holi, burnt about it .. as did all the lights of Deepavali adorn its branches .. the pooja's of Satyanarayan and the havans for peace and prosperity, within its watchful grace .." (sic)

Bachchan talked about how the tree fell without harming anyone and stayed beautiful even after being uprooted. The actor honoured the tree by saying that its flowers and leaves are now embracing the feet of his parents in heaven as a gesture on the auspicious day of Guru Purnima.