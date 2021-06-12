Mumbai: On Saturday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a ride down memory lane and reminisced one of his childhood memory. He recalled how he used to be a fan of The Lone Ranger comic books in the 1950s. Calling it his ‘most favorite comic’, he joked that he never thought that 70 years later, he will start looking like one of the lone rangers himself. Sharing a collage of himself and the comic book, he wrote, “Remembering the School days in the 1950s and my most favourite comics The Lone Ranger and his deputy Tonto. Never ever thought 71 years later I would start looking like my favourite!”. In the photo, he can be seen clad in a face mask, a pair of sunglasses, and a leather jacket as he edited his photo in the shades of hues and neon. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Talks About Teenage Pregnancy in a New Post

For those who don't know, the Lone Ranger comic books' first edition came out in 1945 under Dell Comics with around 145 issues. The comic also inspired a couple of movies based on its theme and the primary characters.

Maintaining his active status on social media the Sholay actor also took to his Twitter to explain how the "GenNEXT" believes manifestation. "new mantra of the genNext .. MANIFESTATION..say it , write it, record it .. and it happens .. !! 'every day in every way I am getting better and better and better ..' AND .. it is supposed to happen ..So they say and believe," the tweet read.

Yesterday, he also spoke about how the behaviour of fans has changed over the years. He shared a heartwarming throwback picture featuring a girl, who seemed excited to be meeting the megastar. “… gone are the days when fans expressed their love and appreciation like the one this little one did .. so full of gratitude .. just look at her expression .. now its just an emoji 🙌 .. !!!!! .. if you are lucky,” he wrote as the caption to his post.

Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Goodbye a Vikas Bahl directorial on the work front, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite him. He will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has The Intern with Deepika Padukone.