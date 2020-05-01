Actor Amitabh Bachchan remembered his co-star and one of the oldest friends in the industry – Rishi Kapoor as he passed away on Thursday morning at a hospital in Mumbai. Bachchan had earlier tweeted that he was ‘devastated’ to know about Kapoor’s death. In an elaborate tribute later, the actor took to his blog and social media accounts to talk about Kapoor’s liveliness and shared some memorable incidents from the past. Bachchan talked about the first time he met Rishi Kapoor and how the actor held the qualities of his celebrated father – showman Raj Kapoor. Also Read - Sharmaji Namkeen to be Rishi Kapoor's Last Film, Producer Honey Trehan Remembers Actor's Professionalism And Calling Him Over For Drinks

The actor also reminisced how Kapoor was the only actor who could 'lip-synch a song as perfectly as he would.' Bachchan added that the late actor had the special quality of making the entire mood feel lighter and he would ease down the situations in a snap. He said even when he was fighting cancer and was making regular visits to the hospital, he would never make a big deal about it. The actor wrote, "During his time of diagnosis and his treatment he never ever lamented his condition .. it was always .. 'see you soon , just a routine visit to the Hospital .. I'll be back shortly '. Joie de vivre .. the exuberant enjoyment of life , was a gene he inherited from his father .. the Legend, the Ultimate Showman the Iconic Raj Kapoor …" (sic)

Bachchan went on to talk about why he never went to meet Rishi at the hospital even when he was hospitalised. He said he never wanted to see him under distress or going through illness. The actor added that for him, Kapoor will always remain a chirpy, happy man who would break into impromptu laughter and make everyone feel happier around. "I never visited him in Hospital .. I never wanted to see distress on his smiling cherubic face …But I am certain .. when he went , he must have gone with a gentle smile …" (sic)

The actor also wrote that while Kapoor had received the personality traits from his father Raj Kapoor, he walked like his grandfather, another celebrated actor from the history of Indian cinema – Prithviraj Kapoor. He wrote, “He had a walk that was confident and determined .. a stride and style that was similar to that of his grandfather, the legendary Prithvi Raj ji .. a walk I had noticed in one of his earlier films .. that walk .. I never found it in any other ..” (sic). Read Bachchan’s full post here:

Rishi Kapoor was 67 when he passed away after battling leukemia for over a year and coming out victorious in September last year. Bachchan had worked with him in many movies including Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983), Ajooba (1991), and 102 Not Out (2018) among others.

Several other stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Juhi Chawla, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ekta Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and Taapsee Pannu also wrote heartfelt notes mourning the demise of the ‘original chocolate boy of Bollywood’ – Rishi Kapoor. May his soul rest in peace!