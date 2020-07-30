Amitabh Bachchan Says Doctors Are 'Gods in White', Dedicates a Heartfelt Note to Them From The Hospital

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to fight the coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, wrote a heartfelt note for the doctors and the hospital staff in his blog on Wednesday. Sharing a prayer that the hospital staff and the doctors recite to seek the better health of their patients, Bachchan wrote how he folds his hands in front of all these people who have selflessly dedicated their lives to them. Also Read - 'Thok Do': Amitabh Bachchan's Open Letter to Anonymous Trolls Who Have Been Wishing For His Death

Calling them 'Gods in white', the megastar added that these doctors haven't seen their family members in months and yet they include a patient's family in their prayers. A part of Bachchan's post read, :… they that relentlessly , selflessly , dedicate their time energy and care as warriors that battle against the CoViD to bring relief and abandonment from the dreaded virus for their patients , also bring prayer to the Almighty forces with folded hands for relief … here where I lie in treatment under them at Nanavati Hospital they share with me their prayers that they recite each day .." (sic)

The note on the blog added, ".. they care not for their own condition, but care for the condition of them they nurse .. to send them back healthy to their loved ones .. they are the Gods in white .. they we honour .. they we admire and have the greatest respect for … they have not seen their loved ones for months .. they remain on the premises and within minutes are ready to rush to any situation that may arise .. ready to bring succour and relief .. ready to bring a smile on our faces ; on the faces of ours .." (sic)

The actor has been taking the treatment for COVID-19 for around two weeks now. Both he and his son Abhishek Bachchan got admitted to the hospital after testing positive for the virus earlier this month. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive and showed mild symptoms. However, they later tested negative and got discharged from the hospital.