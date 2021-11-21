Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to a pan masala brand that continued to air the commercial advertisement even after the contract was terminated. It was on his 79th birthday this year, that Big B had announced the termination of the contract. Back then, Amitabh had cited a national anti-tobacco organization’s request and had said that he wasn’t aware that the advertisement falls under surrogate advertising.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Proud Of His Son' Abhishek After Watching Bob Biswas Trailer

Reportedly, senior Bachchan has sent a legal notice to the pan masala brand asking them to stop broadcasting that commercial immediately. “Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately… as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ‘Kamala Pasand’ has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials,” claimed a source cited by ETimes. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai to Celebrate Aaradhya's Birthday at Maldives Resort Where One Night-Stay Costs Over Rs 10 Lakh

Earlier, the office of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan had issued a statement announcing that the actor is no longer associated with that brand’s promotions. “A few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move – it was revealed that when Mr. Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising. Mr. Bachchan has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion”, the statement read. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya And Navya Naveli Strikes a Pose For Diwali Celebration With Jaya And Amitabh Bachchan

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Apart from this, he will be next seen in Goodbye, Brahmastra. He also has The Great Man, Mayday, The Intern and Jhund in his pipeline.