Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan made a congratulatory post for Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal as the actor got married to Katrina Kaif last weekend in Rajasthan. Bachchan took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture of Vicky’s father holding his hands on a set of a film. In the caption of his post, the actor described daddy Kaushal as a ‘humble’ man. The caption on his post read, “… on set with Action Director, Sham ( Shyam ) Kaushal, Vicky’s father .. been working with him for ages .. a most humble endearing and loveable human..

Vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan vadhaiyaan

Vicky and Katrina got married in a lavish Punjabi wedding at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple dropped some really stunning pictures from their wedding on Instagram and made the whole world gush over their bond and love. The newlyweds returned to Mumbai on Tuesday and received a grand welcome in Mumbai. They are now expected to host a big wedding reception in the city inviting the who’s who of the film industry.

The reception is expected to take place around December 20 in Mumbai after which the couple will be busy with the Christmas festivities. This year would be Katrina’s first Christmas after the wedding and therefore, the family has planned an elaborate get-together at their new home. Watch this space for all the latest updates on VicKat plans!