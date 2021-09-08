Mumbai: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared the first glimpse of the biggest Ganesh idol in Mumbai, popularly known as Lalbaugcha Raja. Taking to Instagram, he shared a video where the Ganesh Idol was unveiled. He simply captioned it, “ॐ गण गणपतये नमः .. Ganpati Bappa Morya .. पहला दर्शन , लालबागचा राजा.(sic)” In the video, it is also seen that several people have gathered for the unveiling of the biggest Ganesh Idol in the city.Also Read - Karnataka Ganesh Chaturthi Celebration 2021: KSRTC to Run 1000 Extra Buses For 2 Days | Route, Booking Details Inside

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)



Talking about Lalbaugcha Raja or 'King of Lalbaug', it is situated in Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganesgotsav Mandalin, an area near Lalbaug Market in Mumbai. To get the darshan or a glimpse of it, devotees line up for hours in two queues- the general line and the navas line. The design of the idol is now patent, protected by its family- the Kamblis. It is believed that the idol fulfils every devotee's wishes and people, along with many celebrities, turn up to offer their worship to the Ganesh idol. Considering the Covid-19 pandemic, all the restrictions and safety precautions are in place for the festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund, Goodbye, and Mayday. He is currently seen on TV with KBC season 13 as host. He also has The Intern co-starring Deepika Padukone.