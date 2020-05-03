Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to share the hilarious mirror scene from his popular film Amar Akbar Anthony. Bringing smile on the faces of his fans, he says that the show must go on and it is the time to bring back the smile on our faces as grief will never leave us. In the long post, he reveals that he was shooting for two films in RK Studios, Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish. This particular scene was shot on third floor with the assistant in just one take and it was so graceful that the director of the film, Manmohan Desai, when watched the scene after a month was so impressed that he said Big B that ‘you are going to work in every film that I make until you say No’. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor's Death, Answers Why Losing Younger Celeb Feels More Tragic Than Losing an Elder

Amar Akbar Anthony is a classic film which features Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi in important roles.

Watch the video here:



Meanwhile, popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 is all set to come back on our screens. The registration will start from May 9. In the video shared by the actor, he says, “nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali ‘Hello-Hi’ ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar…. lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko.” Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Ji .. its coming back to you again soon.”

The new season of the popular quiz show is also set to go digital with the entire selection process. “Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights that may trigger an impactful narrative. This time, however, the very environment that we are in, sets the context of the film,” said Tiwari.

ji .. its coming back to you again soon https://t.co/rCQn2kFsOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2020



“KBC is not just a game/quiz show for people. It’s more than that. It’s an opportunity to realise one’s dreams. One doesn’t stop dreaming given the adversity. In fact, the dreams only become more significant, and that was the trigger for this film. Shooting this film was a challenge, though. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr. Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After which, Mr. Bachchan shot the entire film at his own home, all by himself. I hope this campaign strikes a chord with the audience and they participate wholeheartedly,” he added.

On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.