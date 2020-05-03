Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has taken to social media to share the hilarious mirror scene from his popular film Amar Akbar Anthony. Bringing smile on the faces of his fans, he says that the show must go on and it is the time to bring back the smile on our faces as grief will never leave us. In the long post, he reveals that he was shooting for two films in RK Studios, Amar Akbar Anthony and Parvarish. This particular scene was shot on third floor with the assistant in just one take and it was so graceful that the director of the film, Manmohan Desai, when watched the scene after a month was so impressed that he said Big B that ‘you are going to work in every film that I make until you say No’. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on Irrfan Khan And Rishi Kapoor's Death, Answers Why Losing Younger Celeb Feels More Tragic Than Losing an Elder
Amar Akbar Anthony is a classic film which features Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Shabana Azmi and Parveen Babi in important roles.
‘Van Gogh’s final words were: this sadness will last forever. la tristesse durera toujours ..’ mailed to me by dear friend Siddharth across the street .. ! .. grief will never leave us .. but time to be positive .. time to bring the 😁 back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ .. Scene shot for AmarAkbarAnthony at RK Studios fl 3 , ManMohan Desai director .. we were shooting 2 films simultaneously .. PARVARISH and AAA .. both in RK Studios .. first on fl 1, a climax action with Vinod , Amjad and me .. and this scene with me on fl 3 .. Man ji said to me, you rehearse this mirror scene ‘main zara us floor pe shot lekar aata hoon’ .. but when he came back I had already done the scene and shot it with the ASST., .. a basic idea given by Kader Bhai .. rest is all impromptu , ad lib , one take .. !! When Man ji came back to this set he was surprised that his asst., Anil Nagrath and I had done it .. he commented ‘ aye, barabar kiya hai na scene .. thok to nahi diya ..’ !! Man ji finally saw the scene a month later – it used to take time to process develop the print in those times .. he saw it at the mini trial theatre at Ranjit Studios, where were shooting the climax of AAA .. after seeing it we sat on the steps of the Office in the Studio and he said to me .. ‘Lalla ! you are going to work in every film of mine that I make, until you say NO’ !!! Those were the days !!!
Meanwhile, popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 is all set to come back on our screens. The registration will start from May 9. In the video shared by the actor, he says, “nukkad ki chai ko, chai par hone wali ‘Hello-Hi’ ko, sarkon ke saath yaari ko, triple seat sawaari ko, office wali chaakri ko, aadhi raat ki tafri ko, shopping mall ke pyar…. lekin ek cheez hai jisse break nahin lag sakta, sapnon ko.” Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Ji .. its coming back to you again soon.”
The new season of the popular quiz show is also set to go digital with the entire selection process. “Each year, when we start deliberating about KBC, we go through various insights that may trigger an impactful narrative. This time, however, the very environment that we are in, sets the context of the film,” said Tiwari.
“KBC is not just a game/quiz show for people. It’s more than that. It’s an opportunity to realise one’s dreams. One doesn’t stop dreaming given the adversity. In fact, the dreams only become more significant, and that was the trigger for this film. Shooting this film was a challenge, though. First, I shot a scratch film with myself and shared it with Mr. Bachchan, for him to get an idea about my vision. After which, Mr. Bachchan shot the entire film at his own home, all by himself. I hope this campaign strikes a chord with the audience and they participate wholeheartedly,” he added.
On the work front, Big B will be next seen in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.