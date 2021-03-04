Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared yet another update on his health. Taking to Twitter, he wrote a long poem in Hindi as he shares his experience with eye surgery. Translated to English, the poem reads, “I am without sight, but sightless not in my path, I am without convenience, but never inconvenienced. I have sweet company, of them that caress me, they that court me, around in decorated best, be in good health, have I received abundant love, a gracious opulent heart, doth blossom with gratitude. For some time I am but time-bound now, for the prayers I get I am folded hands bound yes folded hands bound… ever folded hands bound…” Also Read - Flight Movie Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan's Reaction on Watching Mohit Chadda's Thrilling Performance is Unmissable

Check out Big B’s post here:



Given the condition of his eyes post-surgery, he wrote in his blog that he cannot read or write at the moment. He wrote, “Eye surgeries at this age are delicate and need precision handling. The best is being done and one hopes all shall be well. The sight and the recovery is slow and difficult so if there are typing errors they are to be excused.”

Over the weekend, he wrote, “Medical condition… surgery… can’t write.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he will be next seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund and Mayday.