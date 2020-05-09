Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Bhootnath completes 12 years today. Interestingly he mentioned a coincidence that ties the knot of the film with his 1990 crime drama, Agneepath, in a most uncanny manner. Bhootnath was released on May 9, 2008, and Agneepath was filmed decades ago in the year 1990, and both the films have a direct connection with each other. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan And Abhishek Bachchan’s Emotional Post For Navya Nanda on Her Graduation

Sharing the post, he wrote, “12 years of BHOOTNATH .. kids still call me Bhoothnath Uncle .. but someone just discovered something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH my film there is a shot of me entering the prison and shooting dead one of the prisoners .. on the wall of the prison cell was written in chalk the word ‘भूत नाथ’ .. Agneepath was made years before .. how did this happen .. if you have a dvd or on net go to the scene and watch .. Incidentally that was my first shot for Agneepath !” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Apprehensive About Being Judged For Breaking Social Distancing Rules

In the followed up tweet, he shared the clip from his film Agneepath and wrote, “Amazing .. on the wall of the cell is written भूत नाथ .. but film was made years after.”

Directed by Vivek Sharma, Bhoothnath also starred child artiste Aman Siddiqui in a pivotal role. The film featured Juhi Chawla, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Rajpal Yadav in its supporting cast, with Shah Rukh Khan essaying a cameo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy. He is also shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 and the entire audition process is being done digitally this year.

With inputs from IANS!