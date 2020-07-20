Actor Amitabh Bachchan posted a couplet from his father’s poem on Twitter last night. The veteran actor, who’s currently hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus, took to Twitter on Sunday night and shared a few lines written by late poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The poem talked about the importance of standing with those who are able to take a stand for themselves in issues. It talked about supporting those who don’t bow down to injustice or fear the crowd. The tweet loosely translates to: “I stand with those who can keep their spine straight. Those who cannot do away with justice. Those who can never bow down to torture no matter if they are fighting alone or a huge crowd is supporting them. I stand with those who can keep their spine straight.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Makes an Interesting Post From Hospital, Writes About People And Their Dangerous Behaviour

Bachchan’s tweet read, “T 3599 -मैं हूँ उनके साथ, खड़ी जो सीधी रखते अपनी रीढ़। Also Read - God Like Incarnations! Amitabh Bachchan Shares Appeciation Note For Doctors From Hospital

कभी नहीं जो तज सकते हैं अपना न्यायोचित अधिकार,

कभी नहीं जो सह सकते हैं शीश नवाकर अत्याचार,

एक अकेले हों या उनके साथ खड़ी हो भारी भीड़;

मैं हूँ उनके साथ, खड़ी जो सीधी रखते अपनी रीढ़।

~ HRB

to them that protect us

(sic)

Bachchan, along with his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya, is admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. He informed his fans in a tweet last Saturday and mentioned that both he and Abhishek were stable. News agency PTI recently quoted a source from the hospital saying that both Big B and Abhishek will be discharged in a day or two while Aishwarya and Aaradhya will stay at the hospital for a few days since the actor has developed a cough. The rest of the family members – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and her kids Agastya and Navya Naveli are currently home quarantined and they will be tested again to rule out further possibility of contracting the virus.

Earlier, Bachchan thanked his fans and well-wishers by posting a few lines in which he mentioned that he is full of gratitude and is folding his hands in front of all for praying for his family.