Amitabh Bachchan is one legendary actor whose baritone is as famous and widely recognised as his acting skills. The impact of his baritone has been utilised in many social campaigns where Bachchan appeared and asked the countrymen to not miss '2 boond zindagi ki' and also assured them about 'Banega swachh India.' Now, if everything goes well, then this powerful voice can also be helping you with direction on the roads of Mumbai.

As per a report published in Mid-Day, the actor has been approached by Google to be the voice of the Google Maps in Mumbai. Bachchan has not given his nod yet but Google thinks that having him on board would be a great idea considering his baritone is so followed and popular already. Currently, the Mumbaikars listen to Australia born, New York-based entertainer Karen Jacobsen's voice while trying to navigate through the city.

The daily quoted a source claiming that Google considers Bachchan as the best choice for the Maps. "Amitabh Bachchan has the most influential and recognisable baritone. Hence, he is the best choice for the voice of Google Maps. he has been approached but the contract has not been signed yet," the source said.

It is also believed that the actor has been offered a huge sum of money to lend his voice to Google Maps and if he agrees, the voice is going to be recorded at home keeping in mind the safety of the actor amid the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, Aamir Khan turned himself into the navigator on Google Maps. However, it was done as part of the promotion during the release of the actor’s then-upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan (2018).