Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a PSA video where is urging the people to give mental support to corona survivors returning home. The 51-year-old actor put out a video on Instagram that shows Big B saying, "Corona attacks us in 2 different ways. First is physical and the second is mental attack." Talking about the mental attack, the 77-year-old megastar elaborated, "Mental attack gives birth to suspicion and doubt, and this doubt is to such extent that we ought to fear the person, who has recovered from the virus."

He further continued: "You must have seen that the patients recovering from the virus, being lauded by doctors, and you must have watched on TV that the people who recovered from the virus are hailed by their relatives and the society. Currently, the whole lot of scientists are trying for the physical fight against coronavirus- but we need to stand together in the mental fight against COVID-19".

The Don star warned saying, "If we lose it, it will be a win for corona, and we won't let this happen."

Along with the post, Ajay Devgn wrote, “CoronaSurvivors are beating #COVID19 and returning home! Let’s applaud their spirit, support them and their families! Let’s stay positive and #BreakTheStigma together! #IndiaFightsCorona @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan.”

Watch the video:

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 91,933 views within 5 hours of being posted. Both the stars have been educating their fans in the crisis situation through their social media handles.

Lately, Devgn shared a PSA for ‘Aarogya Setu’ app and urged people to download the app to be safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The video featured the actor in dual roles, first as a bodyguard that acts as Setu and the second role shows the actor as himself.

Earlier, Bachchan also shared a short film Family to raise coronavirus relief funds. The video also featured actors from across the Indian film industry including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Ranbir, Diljit, and Alia Bhatt.

(With inputs from ANI)