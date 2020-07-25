Actor Amitabh Bachchan is still recuperating from COVID-19 and sending out tweets from the hospital for his fans and well-wishers. In his latest tweet made on Friday night, Bachchan asked God to help him fight the virus so that he can once again experience the love and support of his fans. The actor is admitted to the Nanavati Hospital for around two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Lashes Out at a News Channel After Fake Report of Him Testing Negative For COVID-19

Bachchan shared an old photo of himself addressing the huge crowd in front of his residence and wrote, "T 3604 – the hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God !" (sic)

Along with Big B, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya are also admitted to the hospital. All of them have contracted the virus while the rest of the family members – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her kids Agastya and Navya are home quarantined. New tests will be conducted for them to ensure that they have still not contracted the virus.

Earlier, in his tweet, the megastar of Hindi cinema thanked his fans and admirers for sending wishes and prayers for his family. Bachchan is one of the most loved personalities in the country. He enjoys a tremendous fan following across all age groups. Apart from his terrific on-screen presence, the actor also has a magnetic persona that commands respect and love. We wish him a quick recovery!