After Amitabh Bachchan and his son-actor, Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus, their bungalow Jalsa was declared a containment zone. Now, the property Jalsa got rid of the ‘containment zone’ posters. News agency ANI shared pictures of BMC officials removing containment zone signs from outside the Bungalow on Sunday. Also Read - In Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Tweet, he Says He's Missing His Father in The Loneliness of Hospital

ANI tweets along with the pictures, “BMC removes poster which they had put outside ‘Jalsa’, residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone. (sic)” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Writes 'Help me God' in Latest Tweet, Tells Fans That Their Love is His Strength

Mumbai: BMC removes poster which they had put outside ‘Jalsa’, residence of Amitabh Bachchan, declaring it as containment zone. Also Read - Brahmastra Shooting to Resume in October With Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor in Double Shift Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & their daughter Aaradhya are admitted at Nanavati Hospital after testing positive for COVID pic.twitter.com/GIImOJVA7n — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about on the alarming effects of the deadly virus on mental health. Taking to his blog, he penned a lengthy note and shared, “In the darkness of the night and the shiver of the cold room, I sing… eyes shut in attempted sleep… there is no one about or around… and the freedom to be able to do that will extend I know if in the Will of the Almighty there is release. The aftercare has ever been the deciding and most valuable time on recovery after the incident of medical professional doctoring in the patient’s life.”

“There is one note of matter that seems trivial but it is a factor… the mental conditions and the effects of the disease… clinically, medically all that is known to be effective, yet very little is known that remains hidden, unseen and not visible… matters of the mind often are not. The mental state sparks from the stark reality that the Covid-19 patient , put in hospitalised isolation , never gets to see another human… for weeks”, he further added.

Apart from Big B and Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan are also admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after testing COVID-19 positive. Other family members – Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda tested negative for coronavirus and are in self-isolation.