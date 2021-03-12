The granddaughter of actor Amitabh Bacchan, Navya Naveli Nanda has been participating in many social activities in the past. Now, the starkid has joined the battle against teenage pregnancy. On Thursday, she took to her official Instagram account to announce that she is joining the initiative to create awareness about adolescent reproductive health and combat the problem of teenage pregnancies. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda's Savage Reply to a Troll Who Attacked Her Mother Shweta Bachchan

She re-shared the post of ab.meri.baari to announce her involvement in the project. The post read, "Navya Naveli Nanda is the co-founder and CMO at Aara health of Project Naveli. Her work steers towards spreading awareness on stigmatized feminine health topics and bridging the gender gap in India by providing women with access to opportunities and resources for economic & social empowerment."

In the caption she expressed her excitement to be a part of the initiative, “Excited to share that I’m teaming up with @ab.meri.baari and @weareyuvaa on their initiative to raise awareness about adolescent sexual health & rights and ending teenage pregnancy. This is an issue that is severely undercovered amongst teens but is a grassroot problem that inhibits many young women in India today. It’s time we listen, speak, and implement actionable solutions to give young India a better future.”

Previously, Navya talked about being undermined as a woman in a male-dominated industry in an Instagram live session with other co-founders of her online healthcare platform. She said, ”It is those situations where you feel like you need to prove yourself and you don’t necessarily do because it is just stupid. But we have all been in those situations and I think that is where the anxiety comes from, which is, ‘Why is this person talking to me like I am stupid?’ That is where I feel like, ‘Okay, I need to prove myself.’ I need to make that impression in the beginning that I know what I am talking about and I don’t need you to explain every single thing to me and talk to me in a condescending manner,”

Navya was also in controversies earlier for her rumoured relationship with actor Javed Jaffrey’s son and actor, Meezan.

— Written by Aditi Ahikari