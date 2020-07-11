Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will soon be making his Bollywood debut. The star kid enjoys quite a fan base on social media and his fans are eagerly waiting to watch him on a big screen. Now, as per the latest reports by Mumbai Mirror, Agastya has already been offered his first film and he will be taking it as soon as he is ready to make his big debut in Bollywood. The entertainment portal also states that filmmaker Karan Johar has told Agastya that he is happy to launch him. However, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan And Shilpa Shetty Mourn Jagdeep’s Death, Pen Emotional Notes For Noted Comedian

The star kid has been in Mumbai throughout the lockdown and was recently spotted at Neetu Kapoor’s birthday celebrations. He has also been working on his physique and is often seen pumping iron at their in-house gym. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Abhishek-Aishwarya's Wedding Connection With 43-Year-Old Gulmohar Tree at Prateeksha

Last year, Agastya’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda expressed reservations about her kids joining the entertainment industry. She revealed that she is not keen on her kids joining the film business and stated that it is too much pressure and also the hate brother Abhishek Bachchan often receives in his career is one of the major reason behind it. However, Navya Naveli Nanda had expressed her desire to explore other fields of work but seems like Agastya is keen on joining the film industry. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan Speaks on if he Would Want to Reunite With Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Onscreen

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan’s Breathe: Into The Shadow has released on Prime Video and but has received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.