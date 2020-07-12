Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have tested positive for coronavirus and the father-son duo were admitted to Nanavati Hospital. Big B took to social media to announce the news and soon Bollywood fraternity started pouring their best wishes and praying for his speedy recovery. Among many others who commented on his Instagram post, one was his grandson Agastya Nanda who expressed his concern about his Nana’s health and wrote, “Love You, Nana.” (sic) along with heart emoji. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Bungalow 'Jalsa' Sealed, Declared Containment Zone; Security Beefed up Outside Nanavati Hospital

Big B shared his picture and wrote, "This evening I tested positive for COVID 19 .. have been shifted to Hospital .. authorities informed .. family and staff tested results awaited .. all those that came in close proximity to me in the last 10 days please get yourself tested." (sic)

Check it out here:



On Sunday, Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Jalsa, where the Bachchans reside, was declared a containment zone by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body officials carried out a full fumigation and sanitisation of the residence and nearby buildings and area. The Mumbai Police is also beefed up outside Nanavati hospital. As per police officials, some people tried to gather outside the hospital ever since father-son duo admitted in the medical facility.

Santacruz police station’s senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told the news agency, “We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble.”

Earlier today, officials of Nanavati hospital said in a statement that Big B is stable with mild symptoms and Abhishek Bachchan is asymptomatic.