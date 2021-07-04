Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Mumbai home Prateeksha will reportedly be demolished by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). As per the ANI report, a portion of Big B’s bungalow will be acquired for the widening of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg road. If reports are to be believed, the BMS has instructed Mumbai Suburban Collector City survey officials to demolish the exact portion of the bungalow that is required for the project. Also Read - Vaccination In Mumbai: BMC Releases List of Centres Administering Covishield Between 9 AM to 5 PM Today | Check Here

As per the reports, in 2017, BMC had sent a notice to Amitabh along with seven other property owners including director Rajkumar Hirani, for the road widening. However, no action was taken back then. Talking about the same, advocate Tulip Brian Miranda, Municipal Councillor, told ANI, "The BMC had given notice to actor Amitabh Bachchan in 2017 about this situation under the road winding policy. The wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan's bungalow was taken and drainage has been created. But Bachchan's house has been left untouched."

"It belonged to a common person they would have taken it immediately under Section 299 of the Municipal Act notice that says you don't have to wait for a second notice of appeal", she further added.

She also said, “I wrote to the BMC in Feb 2021. I did not receive a reply so I had a telephonic conversation with the ward officer and wrote to the commissioner but still did not receive a reply. This is a very necessary project because there are two schools, a hospital, an ISKCON temple, and monuments in Mumbai are around. The road winding project has been suddenly stopped just because of Amitabh Bachchan’s Bungalow. I started agitation and followups in February. I am very happy that this work resumed when I said that I will go to Lokayukta if this particular order is not followed and if it notice is not consummate.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big will be next seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi. He also has Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, MayDay, Goodbye, and The Intern opposite Deepika Padukone. He is also set to begin the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.