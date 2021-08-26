Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities are often spotted with their personal bodyguards and their salaries often make fans’ jaws drop. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also has a personal bodyguard named Jitendra Shinde, who is almost seen in every picture whenever Big B steps out of his home. He gives security to the actor in India and abroad and be with him like a shadow. But do you know that his salary is more than a CEO of a multi-national company? Let’s find out more about him.Also Read - KBC 13 Contestant Swati Shrilekha on Fighting Body-shaming, And How 'Warm' Amitabh Bachchan Was | Exclusive

Who is Jitendra Shinde?

Jitendra Shinde is the personal bodyguard of Amitabh Bachchan for years, who accompanied him for the actor's security wherever he goes – India and abroad. Even during the shoot of the popular quiz show, KBC 12, he remains with Big B like a shadow. Interestingly, Jitendra has his own security agency but he himself gives protection to Amitabh Bachchan. American actor and producer Elijah Wood when came to India during a tour, was provided security by Shinde. As per the reports, Big B has asked Shinde to provide security to Wood.

Salary of Big B’s Personal Bodyguard:

Amitabh Bachchan's personal bodyguard gets a salary of Rs 1,5 crore annually and it is way more than a CEO of any company in India.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, celebrities such as Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, among others pay a hefty amount to their personal security guards for their services.

Amitabh Bachchan On Work Front:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Brahmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in the sports drama, Jhund, Goodbye, and Mayday. He is currently seen on TV with KBC season 12 as host. He also has The Intern co-starring Deepika Padukone.