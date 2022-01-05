Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan is dealing with a ‘domestic COVID situation’ at home in Mumbai. The megastar took his blog to reveal that he is trying his best to keep the coronavirus at bay amid the rising cases of infection in Mumbai. As reported by news agency PTI, a staff member at Bachchan’s bungalow has tested positive for COVID-19 and the family has been asked to be careful considering many of the family members got infected with COVID in 2020 and were hospitalised for better care.Also Read - No Lockdown, But STRICT Restrictions Soon: Maharashtra Govt Amid COVID Resurgence | Read Details

A BMC official confirmed the news on Wednesday and revealed that it was during the regular COVID testing process at both the bungalows – Jalsa and Pratiksha – that a staff member was tested positive for the virus. Routine COVID-19 tests of the staffers were conducted from Amitabh Bachchan‘s team, the officer added. Also Read - BCCI Postpones Ranji Trophy And Other Domestic Tournaments Due to COVID-19

“The staff has been quarantined at CCC-2 (COVID Care Center-2) of the BMC,” he said. He further added that the positive staff is asymptomatic. Also Read - Movies to Watch Out For in 2022: From Alia-Ranbir's Brahmastra to Katrina's Merry Christmas

Many of the Bollywood celebs are trying to recuperate after getting COVID. While Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alaya F and others have been tested negative now, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Nigam and his family, Sumona Chakravarty, Delnaaz Irani and others are still trying to fight the infection.

— with inputs from PTI