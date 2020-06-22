Actor Amrish Puri, best remembered for his role as Mogambo in Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Mr. India, is remembered today on his birth anniversary. The actor passed away on January 12, 2005, at the age of 72. He was born on June 22, 1932, and gave many memorable performances in films such as Nishant, Manthan, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Nayak, Koyla among others. He made an international mark playing Mola Ram in Steven Spielberg’s Indian Jones And The Temple Of Doom, long before it became fashionable for Bollywood stars to foray Hollywood. Also Read - US President Donald Trump Praises Bollywood, Refers to DDLJ During Speech at Motera Stadium

Today, netizens remembered the late actor and his memorable performances. One user wrote, “Happy birthday anniversary to one of the most inspiring and kindhearted human beings who was famous as one of the best villains and as a good actor of Bollywood industry.#AmrishPuri.” Also Read - Watch: Vardhan Puri And Shivaleeka Oberoi Get Candid About Their Film Yeh Saali Aashiqui

Another user tweeted, “Remembering the Greatest Villain of Bollywood #AmrishPuri Sir on his 88th Birth Anniversary. A tribute on the legendary actor’s Amrish Puri.” Also Read - 24 Years of DDLJ: Kajol Pays Tribute to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge by Recreating Her Iconic Look

On his birth anniversary, Amrish Puri’s grandson Vardhan Puri shared some fond memories of him with IANS. He was quoted as saying, “We were best friends before being anything else. When he was around, I did not need anybody else. He was so gentle with all the children. We used to bond over classic cinema, Discovery channel and cartoons. He really was a gentle giant and the most loving man I have ever come across. He was kind, compassionate and so full of love for anyone and everyone. He had an amazing sense of humour, and women and children felt very secure in his company. We have never heard him raising his voice or getting angry like he would do in films. It is still so difficult for me to separate the grandfather from the actor and superstar that he still is. We all miss him terribly.”