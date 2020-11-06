Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol revealed the name of their baby on social media. The new father took to Twitter on Friday and revealed that they have named their firstborn ‘Veer’ after taking many suggestions from their fans on social media. Anmol posted an adorable picture of the baby’s tiny fist and wrote, “Hello World… Meet Our Son #Veer He is lookin at his 1st BroFist 👊🏼 frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings 🙏🏼 ~Amrita Rao RJ Anmol~” (sic) Also Read - Good News! Amrita Rao, Hubby RJ Anmol Become Proud Parent of Baby Boy

Veer was born on November 1 after which Amrita gave an interview to Times of India expressing the joy of becoming a new mother. She said that she couldn’t believe she gave birth to a new life in a difficult year and the feeling is divine.

The actor was quoted as saying, “I can’t stop staring at my baby’s face and my husband Anmol’s priceless expression of joy. I’m still in a state of wonderment. The phenomenon of giving birth to another human being is unfathomable and divine. There is a God realisation that nothing is in your hands and control. This baby was meant to come this year, so yay… I’m a #2020 mom!”

Earlier, while speaking about his return on screen, Amrita revealed that she was thinking of working in a web-series from the next year. The actor said that she feels overwhelmed seeing the love from fans and how they want to see her on-screen once again. She added that she has read a few scripts and liked the way the internet is shaping up to provide better opportunities to the actors.

We congratulate new parents once again!