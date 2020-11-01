Actor Amrita Rao stepped into the industry at the age of 15 with Ab Ke Baras. However, it was the 2003 film Ishq Vishk which is considered her breakthrough. The film featured her in the role of Payal opposite debutant Shahid Kapoor. The audience loved their pairing instantly and the film became successful. It was also believed that both Shahid and Amrita fell for each other during the shooting of the film. Also Read - Baby Coming Soon! 9 Months Pregnant Amrita Rao Shares Photo of Her Baby Bump With Husband RJ Anmol

The same magic was recreated by Sooraj Barjatya with Vivah in the year 2006. The film became a Box Office hit and Amrita-Shahid’s romance took over the screens like never before. The rumours regarding their relationship became even stronger. However, the two never spoke about it. Now, years later, when both the actors are well settled in their lives, Amrita spoke about the rumours. Also Read - Amrita Rao Confirms Her Pregnancy: Anmol Reads Bhagavad Gita to Baby And Me Every Night

The actor who’s expecting her first child with RJ Anmol in a few days talked to Times of India in her latest interview and addressed all the reports suggesting she and Shahid dated each other in the past. The 33-year-old actor said that Shahid was always in a relationship with someone else each time they worked together. “Not at all. Shahid was always in a relationship when I was his co-star. Yes, the audience always wished that we were a ‘real-life couple’ but that had only got to do with our tremendous onscreen popularity,” she said.

Amrita said that she and Shahid always operated as colleagues and did not even share a friendship. “The funny part is that Shahid and I have only been very good colleagues, we were not even friends who hung out with each other,” she was quoted as saying.

The actor though added that they both have got immense love and respect for each other which hasn’t gone anywhere. She said that she got to know how Shahid recently said on social media that he misses working with her and she found that really sweet. “Why Shahid and I were never cast together after Vivah is a million-dollar question and something to think about,” said Amrita.

Did you also love Shahid and Amrita together on-screen and wish to see them together soon?