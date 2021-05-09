Mumbai: It is the first Mother’s Day for actor Amrita Rao and it is indeed a special one for her. She admitted the day is all the more special as she is embracing motherhood. Amrita and her husband RJ Anmol entered the new phase of their life as they welcomed their baby son last year. Speaking with SpotboyE, the actor said, “First times are always special and it is my first Mother’s Day with Veer in my arms, so it is very differently special.” Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Geeta Basra Speaks on Learning Not Just From Her Mom, But From Daughter Also

Amrita agrees that the perception towards life and motherhood changes once you experience it yourself. She shared, “The whole meaning and concept of the day and motherhood has changed for me. It has been such a learning and an educational experience till now with me learning something new every day.” She added that something inside her has changed for the better since she held Veer in her arms for the first time. “Now, there is this lingering feeling of responsibility all the time, even if I go out just for a drive by myself. It comes with a sense of void, that you have left a part of yourself back at home and that is a feeling you never had before”, she said. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Sheeba Chaddha on Breaking Stereotypes Around Motherhood

Speaking about what Anmol has done something special for her on Mother’s Day, she shared, “For Mother’s Day, Anmol has already got me some nice pearl jewellery and he told me that I truly deserve it as I have been a great mom.” Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Bhagyashree Dassani on Being 'Hero Ki Maa' And How She Grew up With Her Kids

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO 🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)



She further added, “Veer keeps entertaining the two of us all the time. Every minute there is something new, a new expression or a new sound. There is so much newness to our day, all because of him. We are also learning and observing so much, so Veer is like our best entertainer right now. There are so many amusing moments with him but the first time I was actually surprised was the day of his first vaccination. I hid myself behind Anmol as I couldn’t bring myself to see him getting that shot. He cried and howled the whole time, but the minute I revealed myself, he looked at me and it was like his whole world just got still. He just looked at me and stopped crying. The look was like him asking where was I and that was the first time I felt like a mother. It was the first time I realised that he actually recognises me and the impact I have on him. That moment is something I will never forget.”

Spaeaking about her mother, Amrita said, “My mom is very giving, unconditionally. That is a great quality to have. Even in my childhood, there were no pre-conditions applied to giving me whatever I asked for. I got whatever I wanted to and that is something I will definitely embody from her as I feel that is a very special quality.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Anmol 🇮🇳 (@rjanmol27)



She further opened about resuming work and said, “Yes, I do think of getting back to work as my mom has been a working mom herself. She did not give up her career when I was born and I think that was the best thing she did and I take inspiration from that. I think my message to all working mom would be that they should not feel guilty about their work. There are fears and apprehensions but only till you take the plunge. Once that happens, things get aligned.”