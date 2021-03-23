Actor Amrita Rao and her husband RJ Anmol are embracing parenthood. The couple became parents in November last year. Taking to Instagram, Anmol posted a picture of Amrita and their baby boy Veer and the photo is just ‘magical’. In the photo, Amrita can be seen breastfeeding their baby as she sits on the floor. She is seen holding the baby in her arms and gazing at him. Her back is towards the camera. RJ Anmol wrote a heartwarming caption to it, “Amrita Feeding Veer is the Most Beautiful Sight for Me Every Day…its so Surreal, So Magical… almost Godly ! Its the Toughest Duty – All Night, All Day & She does it with a Smile on her face… to see Mother & Baby bond in a different way… I Salute You, I Salute My Mother & EVERY MOTHER on this Planet. Why wait for Mother’s Day, I Say. (sic)” Also Read - Anita Hassanandani Shares Adorable Video Of Her Baby Boy Aaravv Minutes After His Birth | WATCH

Amrita can be seen clad in a white top and blue lowers. She had tied her hair on a ponytail and ca be seen smiling. Also Read - 'What a Shame'! Aahana Kumra Gets Trolled For Going Darker in Her Tribute to Jhulan Goswami

Check Out The Photo Here:



A few days back, RJ Anmol posted the very first picture of their baby boy. He wrote, “Our world, our happiness. #Veer. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Anmol 🇮🇳 (@rjanmol27)



Amrita Rao gave birth to Veer in November 2021 and a few days later, they introduced their newborn baby to the world. In the photo, Anmol had a picture of Veer’s little hands and wrote, “Hello world… meet our son Veer. He is looking at his first bro-fist from you. Seek your blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RJ Anmol 🇮🇳 (@rjanmol27)



In 2016, Amrita married RJ Anmol. On the work front, she was last seen in the film Thackeray co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She is best known for films such as Ishq Vishk, Main Hoon Na, Vivah, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Masti and Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Among others. She made her Bollywood debut in 2002 with the film Ab Ke Baras.