Actor Ananya Panday made a lot of noise with her statement on 'nepotism' and how her father Chunky Panday had his own struggle as he could never appear on Koffee With Karan. Her co-star from the Shakun Batra film – Siddhant Chaturvedi, who made a striking debut in Gully Boy, later commented on the entire incident saying 'their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled.' Now, months after the controversy, Ananya has accepted that she couldn't articulate her thoughts well and that incident taught her to be mindful about things in the future.

In her latest interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya reflected on the entire incident and how her statement became the talk of the town. The actor said she was hurt but understood why it all happened. Ananya was quoted saying, "I have inherited thick skin from him. I won't lie, it does hurt sometimes because I didn't articulate what I wanted to say better. I try to be mindful when putting a point across now for people to understand."

It was on journalist Rajeev Masand's round-table conference that she made the statement that was widely criticised. It read, "I've always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So, it's not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle." Ananya's father, too, commented on what she said and laughed off the entire issue. He said his daughter is 'nonchalant' and he wants her to stop taking his name.

As the entire controversy was blowing out, both Ananya and Siddhant were offered a film together. The SOTY 2 actor revealed that she said yes to the film just by seeing that it was being directed by Shakun Batra. She said her equation with Siddhant is quite jolly and they gel well together. “We get along well; you’ll see a lot of our banter in the film,” Ananya told the daily. The film also features Deepika Padukone in an important role.

Apart from this, Ananya also has two more films – Fighter with Vijay Deverekonda which is her South Indian cinema debut, and Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter which is the first production of director Ali Abbas Zafar.