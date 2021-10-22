Ananya Panday at NCB Office LIVE: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was asked to appear before the NCB office on Monday, October 25, to continue with her questioning session. She was questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for around four hours on day 2 of the questioning session in the Mumbai drugs case. The actor had reached the NCB office at 2:30 pm after which she was seen leaving the office premises around 6:30 pm. During her questioning session, she vehemently denied all the reports claiming that she agreed to arrange Ganja for her friend and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on WhatsApp chat. She reached the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second day in a row.  In her statement to the agency on Friday, she reportedly denied that she helped Aryan in procuring any drugs, reported news agency ANI. The actor is being questioned in a drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month from an alleged rave party in Mumbai. Ananya and Aryan are childhood friends and their families are also close to each other. As reported by the anti-narcotics agency, Aryan allegedly spoke to Ananya about drugs in a WhatsApp chat that was also submitted to the court during the hearing of Aryan’s bail application two days back. The 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail till October 30.Also Read - Ananya Panday Tells NCB She Was 'Joking' in WhatsApp Chats With Aryan Khan About Procuring Ganja- Reports

Separate teams of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) paid a formal visit to the residences of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra west, and actor Ananya Panday in Khar west, and raided a location in Andheri on Thursday as part of the ongoing probe into the October 2 rave party. The NCB has claimed that her name apparently figures in some WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan recovered by the agency, along with others. Also Read - Can Aryan Be Allowed Home Food? SRK Asked Jail Authorities

She had come to the NCB office accompanied by her father and amid heavy police deployment and media glare. During the raid, the agency seized her mobile phone and laptop. “The NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit officials visited ‘Mannat’, the residence of Aryan Khan in connection with the (Cr.94/21 case) for seeking certain material related to the investigation of the case from Shah Rukh Khan, by following due procedure of notice”, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in a statement later. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case Latest Update: Shahrukh Khan Meets Son Aryan Khan In Arthur Road Jail, Watch Video

On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party in Mumbai and 20 people so far have been arrested in connection with the case including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, among others. While Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged at Arthur Road Jail, Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the women’s prison in Byculla.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had visited Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail. This was the first meeting between the superstar and his son ever since he got arrested by the NCB.

Live Updates

  • 7:17 PM IST
  • 7:16 PM IST

    The third day of questioning for Ananya Panday | NCB official Ashok Mutha Jain was quoted by ANI as saying, “She [Ananya Panday] has been called again on Monday morning, questioning will be done. The further procedure will take place (sic).”

  • 7:06 PM IST

    Ananya Panday to be questioned again | NCB has called in Ananya Panday for questioning in the case again. The agency questioned the actor for four hours on Friday. It will proceed with the third round of questioning on Monday now.

  • 6:46 PM IST
  • 6:35 PM IST

    NCB’s questioning with Ananya Panday over | NCB questions Bollywood actor Ananya Panday for over four hours in a case related to drugs procurement and consumption. This was the second round of questioning for Ananya. It is yet to be seen if the agency would call her tomorrow again.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    List of questions being asked to Ananya Panday | Right from her what she wrote in her WhatsApp chat with Aryan Khan to if she knows any drug peddler – here’s a list of the questions that NCB must be asking Ananya on day 2 of the questioning.

    Read the full story here:

  • 4:18 PM IST
    Aryan Khan is paying the price of being a celeb: EX-AGI Mukul Rohatgi | Former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi on Friday said that Aryan Khan is paying the price of being a celebrity. He was speaking in the light of the recent arrests made by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in which Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been arrested, and actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday has been called in for questioning for the second day in a row.

    Speaking to a news channel, former AGI said that the law clearly states ‘bail is the norm, jail is an exception. He said, “It’s incredible that someone remains inside (jail) for so many days without seizure of drugs or any other proof. No medical examination, so no consumption. How can he be held in custody when the max sentence would be one year, assuming he was found with drugs.”

    He added, “WhatsApp chats are not evidence unless due procedures of law are followed… Confessions of an accused are not admissible as evidence without proper safeguards… In this case, (Khan) is clearly paying the price of being a celeb.”
  • 3:23 PM IST

    Ananya Panday denies arranging ganja for Aryan Khan | In her statement to the NCB, Ananya Panday denied arranging ganja or even talking about drugs with Aryan Khan on WhatsApp chat. “Ananya denied the supply-related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied the drugs,” news agency ANI quoted NCB sources as saying.

  • 2:38 PM IST

    NCB reportedly probing Ananya’s link with drugs and peddlers | The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will try and investigate Ananya’s link with Aryan for alleged procurement of drugs. It should also be noted that the actor has been asked to record her statement in the matter yet. The anti-narcotics agency is probing whether Ananya arranged drugs for Aryan or not, reported CNN-News18. The actor’s name had allegedly cropped up in the case after a WhatsApp chat between her and Aryan was found and submitted in the court on Wednesday during the hearing of Aryan Khan’s bail application.