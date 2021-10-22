Ananya Panday at NCB Office LIVE: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has reached the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for the second day in a row. She is being questioned in a drugs case in which actor Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month from an alleged rave party in Mumbai. Ananya and Aryan are childhood friends and their families are also close to each other. As reported by the anti-narcotics agency, Aryan allegedly spoke to Ananya about drugs in a WhatsApp chat that was also submitted to the court during the hearing of Aryan’s bail application two days back. The 23-year-old star kid is currently lodged at Arthur Road Jail till October 30.Also Read - Can Aryan Be Allowed Home Food? SRK Asked Jail Authorities

Separate teams of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) paid a formal visit to the residences of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Bandra west, and actor Ananya Panday in Khar west, and raided a location in Andheri on Thursday as part of the ongoing probe into the October 2 rave party. The NCB has claimed that her name apparently figures in some WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan recovered by the agency, along with others. Also Read - Aryan Khan Drug Case Latest Update: Shahrukh Khan Meets Son Aryan Khan In Arthur Road Jail, Watch Video

She had come to the NCB office accompanied by her father and amid heavy police deployment and media glare. During the raid, the agency seized her mobile phone and laptop. “The NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit officials visited ‘Mannat’, the residence of Aryan Khan in connection with the (Cr.94/21 case) for seeking certain material related to the investigation of the case from Shah Rukh Khan, by following due procedure of notice”, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede in a statement later. Also Read - Ananya Panday to Appear Before NCB on Friday Again, Aryan’s Custody Extended Till Oct 30 | Top Points

On October 2, the NCB busted a rave party in Mumbai and 20 people so far have been arrested in connection with the case including two Nigerian nationals, Delhi-based event management professionals, and Mumbai-based drug peddlers, among others. While Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged at Arthur Road Jail, Munmun Dhamecha is lodged at the women’s prison in Byculla.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan had visited Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail. This was the first meeting between the superstar and his son ever since he got arrested by the NCB.