Mumbai: Actor Chunky Panday‘s mother, Snehlata Panday, passed away on Saturday, June 10 in Mumbai. Ananya Panday, who was close to her dadi, took to social media on Sunday to share a few throwback pictures of herself posing with her grandmom. She wrote a heartwarming note in the caption of her post on Instagram, calling her dadi the most courageous and inspiring woman of her life.Also Read - Ananya Panday's Grandmother Dies, Family And Friends Pay Last Tribute

Ananya wrote how her grandmother beat all the obstacles in life and came out victorious everytime the doctors said that she won’t be able to make it for long. A part of the actor’s post about her late dadi read, “rest in power, my angel ❤️ when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair. She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light… (sic)” Also Read - Mandira Bedi Posts For The First Time After Husband Raj Kaushal's Death, Karan Johar Comments

Ananya also talked about her exuberance and her unstoppable spirit that gave life to the family. She remembered her dadi and wrote, “You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi – I love you so much (sic)”. Check out the full post here: Also Read - Iconic Places & Monuments From Around The World Re-created in Minecraft, Including Taj Mahal | See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The close friends and extended family members were seen offering their condolences to Ananya and her parents as the news of her dadi’s demise broke out on Saturday. Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, and Maheep Kapoor among others paid their last respects to her. Ananya’s grandmother died of prolonged illness at the age of 85. May her soul rest in peace!