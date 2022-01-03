Mumbai: Rumoured celebrity couple and actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who had gone off to Ranthambore National Park to rejoice in the New Year, were photographed landing at Mumbai airport together on Monday. The duo’s video validated the rumours that they were in fact together. Ananya was spotted in ripped blue denim and an off-white sweater. She completed her look with a yellow tote bag and ankle boots. Ishaan, on the other hand, was dressed casually in a brown t-shirt, white trousers, and a black jacket. He finished off his look with a beanie, sunglasses, and black sneakers.Also Read - Ops! Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Holidaying Secretly In Ranthambore? Here's What We Know

Over the weekend, Ananya provided a sneak peek at her New Year’s Eve celebration on Instagram stories, showing fans the frigid winter nights in the woods at Ranthambore National Park. Ishaan, too, shared a glimpse of a gorgeous landscape that looked almost identical to Ananya’s snapshot. The Dhadak fame actor hinted that the two were on a New Year’s vacation together when he shared it, which piqued the followers’ interest. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday And Siddhant Chaturvedi Introduce 'Gehraiyaan,' a Film About Relationships - Release Date Out, Watch Teaser

Ishaan and Ananya, who co-starred in Khaali Peeli (2020), have remained shut about their rumoured romance, although the two have pleasant chemistry on and off the set. They had spent New Year’s Eve 2021 in the Maldives. Despite the fact that they didn’t share any photos together, Ishaan later posted a video from their beach holiday in which he thanked Anaya for her assistance with videography and editing.

Do you ship Ananya and Ishaan together? We love this adorable duo. Watch this space for more updates!